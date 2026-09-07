Tessa Blanchard’s MLW Fightland Appearance Now Reportedly In Doubt

PWMania.com previously reported that Major League Wrestling (MLW) announced on Tuesday, September 1st, that they had signed Tessa Blanchard. She was set to make her debut at MLW Fightland 2026 on Saturday, September 12th.

However, CMLL, Blanchard’s home promotion, cast doubt on this announcement by issuing a statement clarifying that Blanchard was only scheduled to appear for this one date with MLW and that there was no ongoing deal between Blanchard, MLW, and CMLL beyond this booking.

Now, it seems that there may not even be a booking for Blanchard’s appearance at MLW Fightland. PWInsider.com noted that MLW has removed Blanchard’s profile from their official website, along with all references to her, including the article announcing her signing and her listing on the MLW roster.

Additionally, Blanchard is not included in the advertised list of talents for the MLW Fightland taping. It remains unclear whether this list was updated following the initial announcement of her debut.

In an interview with TMZ Inside the Ring, Blanchard stated that she intends to continue working with CMLL, referring to MLW as her “second home.” As of now, neither MLW nor Blanchard has issued a statement regarding this situation.