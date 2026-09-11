Triple H And Rob Fee Join Marvel’s Amazing Spider-Man #1000

Two prominent WWE figures are crossing over into the Marvel universe for the landmark 1,000th issue of Amazing Spider-Man.

Triple H and Rob Fee are both listed among the writers contributing to Amazing Spider-Man #1000, which is scheduled to arrive in stores on September 30.

According to Marvel’s preview published by AIPT, Triple H has written an anniversary story titled “The Big Night,” featuring artwork by Ed McGuinness.

Fee is also included among the issue’s writing credits, although the preview does not specify which story he contributed.

The WWE duo joins an extensive lineup of writers that includes Joe Kelly, Noah Hawley, Frank Miller, Dan Slott, J.M. DeMatteis, Brian Michael Bendis and Larry Lieber. Kelly and artist Pepe Larraz are responsible for the issue’s main story.

The oversized milestone edition will combine Spider-Man’s ongoing storyline with a collection of anniversary contributions from both established creators and writers making their mark on the character.

Triple H’s involvement represents another crossover outside professional wrestling for WWE’s Chief Content Officer, while Fee has extensive experience in entertainment and creative development in addition to his work with WWE.

A second printing of Amazing Spider-Man #1000 is scheduled for October 28 and will feature sketch versions of covers by John Romita Jr. and Larraz.