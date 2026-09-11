Dominik Mysterio Reacts To Sister Aalyah Training With WWE

Dominik Mysterio never expected his sister Aalyah to follow the family into professional wrestling — because, in his words, she was always the smart one.

Aalyah Mysterio has been training at the WWE Performance Center as she explores a potential wrestling career. During an interview with Fernando Ramirez of Compas On The Beat, Dominik was asked about his sister’s move into the business and answered firmly within his established television character.

“Technically she is still my sister, but I don’t know, she’s going to have her opportunity,” Dominik said. “I never thought she would get in the business because she’s the smart one. She’s got her degree and everything. So she came in and she’s down at the PC doing her thing.”

Dominik then offered Aalyah some characteristically self-serving advice about which member of the Mysterio family she should follow.

“Only thing I can say is there’s two Mysterios out there, pick the right one,” he said. “You’ve seen how this goes. You’ve got two options to pick from.”

Aalyah, 24, graduated from the University of California San Diego in July 2025 with a degree in human biology. Rey Mysterio has previously explained that completing her degree was a condition he set before she pursued wrestling, with Aalyah eventually showing him her diploma and telling him she was ready.

Her introduction to the business has been gradual. In September 2025, she trained at Dungeon 2.0 alongside Rey, Natalya and TJ Wilson. Rey described the session as her first time inside a wrestling ring after she had spent approximately a year and a half asking him for an opportunity.

Aalyah then spent a day at the WWE Performance Center the following month before returning in February for a two-week full-time training block. Rey later told The Undertaker’s Six Feet Under that she enjoyed both experiences and was working toward establishing herself at the facility.

Despite supporting her ambitions, Rey has stressed that he doesn’t want his daughter to feel obligated to continue if she discovers wrestling isn’t for her.

“She might be there for a year and she might say, dad, I thought this was for me and maybe it’s not,” he said. “Don’t feel pressured that you have to be here. It’s got to come from in here. You’ve got to feel it.”

Rey admitted that he never imagined either of his children would eventually pursue wrestling careers.

“If you would have told me your kids are gonna grow up and become wrestlers, both of them, I think you’re wrong,” Rey said.

Having already become the first father-and-son WWE Tag Team Champions alongside Dominik before eventually feuding with him, Rey has openly wondered what kind of wrestling story could eventually be created with Aalyah.

WWE has not publicly announced that Aalyah has signed with the company. However, PWInsider reported in July that she was expected to begin training at the Performance Center. The outlet has since reported that she has started training there full-time and is listed on WWE’s internal roster under her real name, Aalyah Gutierrez.

She has also been pictured at the facility alongside Marie Malenko and Lexis King, the daughter of Dean Malenko and son of Bull Buchanan, respectively.

Dominik offered a similarly tongue-in-cheek response during an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show in July, joking that Aalyah had been his parents’ problem for 24 or 25 years and it was now time for WWE to deal with her. He also said he hoped she would listen to him more than their father.

Aalyah is no stranger to WWE television. Although she has never wrestled for the company, she was prominently featured during the Mysterio family’s 2020 storyline with Seth Rollins, which included an on-screen romance with Buddy Murphy. She later appeared during Rey and Dominik’s match at WrestleMania 39.

There has even been an early suggestion for how she could eventually become involved in a Mysterio family storyline. The Undertaker, who serves as Head of Creative for AAA, previously floated the possibility of Rey and Aalyah facing Dominik and Liv Morgan.

For now, however, Aalyah remains in the training stage, with WWE yet to officially announce her as a signed talent.