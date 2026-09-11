WWE SmackDown Preview (9/11/26): CM Punk vs. Sami Zayn, Three Title Matches

WWE SmackDown takes over Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico, tonight for the September 11, 2026 episode on USA Network.

Three championship matches are advertised for the show, including CM Punk defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against Sami Zayn.

Chelsea Green will also put the WWE Women’s Championship on the line against Nia Jax, while AAA gold will be defended when World Tag Team Champions The War Raiders face Damian Priest and R-Truth.

Also scheduled is a singles showdown between Paige and Nikki Bella.

The current advertised lineup for tonight’s WWE SmackDown includes:

Undisputed WWE Championship: CM Punk (c) vs. Sami Zayn

WWE Women’s Championship: Chelsea Green (c) vs. Nia Jax

AAA World Tag Team Championship: The War Raiders (c) vs. Damian Priest & R-Truth

Paige vs. Nikki Bella

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s WWE SmackDown from Mexico City.