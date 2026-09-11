Scott Hall’s Ex-Wife Claims Triple H And Shawn Michaels Ignored Her At Memorial

Scott Hall’s ex-wife Dana recently opened up about the late WWE Hall of Famer’s struggles with addiction and the efforts made by members of The Kliq to help him.

During an interview with Monte & The Pharaoh, Dana was asked whether Hall’s longtime friends and fellow Kliq members attempted to intervene as his substance abuse issues continued.

While she said she did not believe they simply abandoned Hall, Dana explained that there eventually came a point where those around him did not know what else they could do.

Dana: “I don’t think they grew up. I don’t think any of them have grown up, really, but I mean, I don’t think they left him on his own either, really. They just—I mean, at some point, you just—you don’t know what to do. I mean, I tried everything to try to save that man. Like, everything.”

The interviewer then asked whether members of The Kliq had expressed concern about Hall directly to her over the years.

Interviewer: “So, to be fair then, I just want to make sure here, then, at various points at times, other guys in The Kliq were very concerned about Scott and talked to you at least about it?”

Dana said Kevin Nash was the member she spoke with most frequently about Hall’s problems. She also recalled sending Nash and Shawn Michaels to conduct an intervention on one occasion, although she claimed the attempt did not go as planned.

Dana: “I mean, people were concerned, yes, but they were the people that were doing it with him, so it was hard to take serious. It was mostly Kevin [Nash] that I talked to about it. I know one time, like, I sent him and Shawn [Michaels] on, like, a little mission, they were going to do an intervention when he was with this girl, but I think they ended up drinking and getting high with him when they got to the girl’s house. So, it was a bust. I would always reach out to Marc Mero and just anybody that wasn’t one of his drinking, drugging friends and all that. None of them guys.”

Dana’s account regarding what allegedly happened during the attempted intervention is her recollection of the incident.

The conversation then turned to Triple H and WWE’s previous efforts to send Hall to rehabilitation facilities.

Interviewer: “How about Triple H? How many times did he say that the WWE sent him to rehabs? Wouldn’t Triple H have some knowledge of this? Wouldn’t Triple H at least try to talk to you about it at all?”

Dana claimed that Triple H never discussed the situation with her and also recalled feeling ignored by both Triple H and Michaels at Hall’s celebration of life.

Dana: “No. At the celebration of life, all the guys were there, as you showed the picture, and Paul [Triple H] and Shawn Michaels didn’t even acknowledge me. They didn’t come up and say one word to me. They completely blew me off, ignored me. They acted like I was invisible.”

Hall died in March 2022 at the age of 63 after suffering complications following hip surgery. He was a two-time WWE Hall of Famer and one of the founding members of The Kliq alongside Nash, Michaels, Triple H and Sean Waltman.