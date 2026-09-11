Rey Fenix Declares Penta “The Face Of Lucha Libre” Ahead Of Roman Reigns Match

Rey Fenix experienced a mixture of disappointment, pride and accomplishment after facing his brother Penta in the main event of the August 31 episode of WWE Raw.

The brothers collided in the finals of a tournament to determine the next challenger for Roman Reigns’ WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Penta ultimately secured the victory, with the two sharing an emotional embrace following the match.

Speaking with La Razón de México, Fenix admitted that he had wanted to win the tournament and earn the opportunity to challenge Reigns in Mexico City.

“I was hoping to come away with the win and be the number one contender to Roman Reigns in Mexico City,” Fenix said. “Honestly, it was very emotional. It’s been a long journey; we’ve had our ups and downs, and living the dream alongside the person I started this with is a mix of emotions.”

Despite his disappointment over losing, Fenix said his happiness for Penta and appreciation of what the brothers had accomplished together ultimately outweighed the negative emotions.

“I was happy about everything that was happening, about the moment I was experiencing, and happy for my brother because I’ll have the chance to see him face Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship in Mexico,” he continued.

“Obviously, there was a bit of sadness over the loss, but basically I was living and feeling every emotion coursing through my body at that moment. The good feelings outweighed the bad.”

For Fenix, the match also represented a significant milestone in a journey the brothers have shared throughout their careers.

“There were feelings of happiness, of accomplishment, of fulfillment, and of knowing that this long journey alongside my brother has reached a milestone and made its mark on history: in mine, in his, and in the history of professional wrestling.”

Penta will now challenge Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship on the September 14 episode of Raw in Mexico City.

When asked about those who question Penta’s chances against Reigns, Fenix defended his brother and made it clear where he believes Penta currently stands within lucha libre.

“People will always comment and speak from their hearts. I can respect their opinion, but that doesn’t mean it’s right or correct,” Fenix said. “We all have the right to an opinion, but that doesn’t mean I respect it.”

Fenix argued that Penta’s accomplishments outside Mexico have helped establish him as the leading international representative of lucha libre.

“I believe there’s no better wrestler in Mexico today than Penta, and it’s not just because he’s my brother. He’s proved it, not just in Mexico, but all over the world. He has become the face of Lucha Libre worldwide.”

He doubled down on that assessment regardless of what other names might be suggested.

“No matter what anyone says to me, no matter how many other names they throw out there, the fact is that, right now, Penta is the face of Lucha Libre,” he added. “I don’t say it because he’s my brother; it’s because I’m honest and realistic.”

Before Penta gets his opportunity against Reigns, Fenix has championship business of his own in Mexico City.

Fenix will defend the AAA World Cruiserweight Championship against Ricky Saints on the September 11 episode of SmackDown. If he retains the title, he will advance to TripleManía 34 Night Two, where he is scheduled to defend against Nathan Frazer, Jack Cartwheel and Mini Vikingo in a Fatal Four-Way Match.