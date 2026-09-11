Mandy Rose Says She Would Take A Call From WWE, AEW Or TNA

Mandy Rose isn’t closing the door on a return to professional wrestling and says she would be willing to hear from WWE, AEW or TNA.

During an appearance on TMZ’s Inside The Ring podcast, the former NXT Women’s Champion discussed whether she could see herself returning to the industry after several years away.

Rose made it clear that she would listen to an offer from any major promotion, although the conversation would need to reflect who she is today rather than the performer she was earlier in her career.

“I would take any call, whether it was AEW, WWE, TNA, it doesn’t matter where it’s from. I would always take the call.

What would be different would be the conversation I have with whichever company it would be, because it would be about the Mandy Rose today, and it wouldn’t be about the Mandy Rose five years ago.

And I think that’s what’s so important, because I’ve grown, I’ve been very successful these past few years, especially being out of WWE. And I think I’m in a different headspace, and I’m in a different mindset of, you know, what I want to do and how I want to portray the rest of my career, and also what I want to do to my body.

You know, we all know that, you know, you get beat up in-ring, and a managerial position or anything like that, I would totally not be opposed to either as well.

I wouldn’t be opposed to maybe getting back in the ring one day, you know? I always just say never say never, because I feel like you never know how you’re going to feel a certain time frame, you know?

Like, maybe there is a day that I’m like, ‘You know what? I really feel like getting back in the ring. Like, why not?’ I’m still young. I still take care of myself really well. That’s why I always say never say never.”

Rose’s comments suggest that any potential comeback would not necessarily have to involve a full-time in-ring role. She specifically mentioned being open to working as a manager or in another capacity that would place fewer physical demands on her body.

At the same time, Rose isn’t ruling out wrestling again if the circumstances and timing feel right.

Rose has been away from WWE since December 2022, when she departed the company shortly after losing the NXT Women’s Championship. She has remained largely outside professional wrestling since then while pursuing other business ventures.

For now, Rose has not announced plans to return to wrestling and did not indicate that she is currently negotiating with WWE, AEW, TNA or another promotion. However, if one of them comes calling, she says she will at least answer the phone.