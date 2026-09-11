Keith Lee Sparks Fan Concern Following Unusual Social Media Post

AEW star Keith Lee returned to social media activity this week with a post featuring Darius J. Wright, prompting some fans to express concern over the wrestler’s apparent association with the out-of-body experience teacher.

Lee shared a photograph of himself with Wright and included a link to Wright’s website.

Wright describes his work as teaching people how to experience fully conscious out-of-body experiences, or OBEs. According to his website, his teachings focus on helping people “awaken to the other side,” remember what he describes as their eternal soul and origin outside the physical “construct,” and embrace the belief that love is the only real truth.

Lee’s post quickly generated discussion on Twitter/X, where several users characterized Wright’s teachings as a cult. There is no indication in the information presented that Lee himself has made such a characterization or publicly explained the nature or extent of his involvement with Wright.

One fan reacted: “yo he deadass joined a cult.”

Another expressed concern about the financial aspect of Wright’s website, writing: “You joined a cult my guy. The site you’re promoting asks for money in order put faith in the ‘shared beliefs’. This is no different then those televangelists asking for ‘seed money’ back in the day. I hope you get proper help man ik life ain’t easy rn but this ain’t it.”

A third user similarly claimed: “This is an actual cult dude. I can promise you right now, you will not learn telepathy from him. Please get out while you still can.”

The comments represent the opinions and allegations of individual social media users, and Lee’s post itself did not describe Wright or his teachings as a cult.

Lee has not publicly addressed the fan reaction or provided further details regarding his association with Wright.