Triple H Says WWE Plans To Make Hawaii A Regular Destination

Triple H says WWE’s upcoming return to Hawaii is only the beginning of the company’s renewed presence on the islands.

WWE will head to Hawaii in October for two days of live events as well as a talent tryout, marking the company’s first visit to the state since September 2019.

Speaking about the upcoming trip, Triple H revealed that there has been considerable interest from WWE talent hoping to be included on the shows.

“It’s gonna be amazing,” Triple H said. “I can tell you every superstar in the WWE has been calling and asking us to be on this card. They’re chomping at the bit to get there to Hawaii.”

While WWE has been absent from Hawaii for several years, Triple H stressed that October’s events are not intended to be a one-time return. Instead, the company plans to make the islands a regular destination moving forward.

“This is exciting for us, this isn’t a one time deal,” he continued. “We’re not just coming there now, we’re going to be coming there on a regular basis.”

Triple H also highlighted WWE’s longstanding connection to Hawaii and the wider Pacific Islands, with the upcoming talent tryout forming part of the company’s effort to identify the next generation of wrestlers from the region.

“We’re going to make sure that we have our feet back on the ground in Hawaii where they always should’ve been, where our roots are,” he said. “That’s why we are looking for that next generation too, we want to ensure that the Pacific Islands remain a home for us for years to come.”

WWE has a rich history of performers with Hawaiian and Pacific Island heritage, and Triple H’s comments indicate that the company intends to strengthen those ties both through future events and talent recruitment.

The October trip will therefore serve as more than WWE’s first Hawaii events in seven years, with the company already planning to return on a regular basis.