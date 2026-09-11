Shawn Michaels Reveals What WWE Is Searching For At Hawaii Tryout

Shawn Michaels is excited to see whether WWE can uncover its next generation of stars when the company holds talent tryouts in Hawaii next month.

WWE will return to Hawaii in October for two live events at the Blaisdell Arena on October 16 and 17, along with a two-day talent tryout during the visit.

Speaking with KHON2, Michaels was asked why wrestlers from Hawaii and the Pacific Islands have historically adapted so successfully to professional wrestling and WWE.

“I have to be honest, if we knew the answer to that, we would have been there 24/7, nonstop,” Michaels said. “Look, I’ll tell you what, certainly just from a personal standpoint, no matter who I was in the ring with whether it was Yokozuna, Afa and Sika, Haku and Barbarian, the athletic ability, just the natural ability to adapt to what it is we do, was just amazing.”

Michaels also pointed to The Bloodline as a modern example, arguing that the genuine family connections behind the group have provided an authenticity that translates naturally to WWE television.

“That’s what makes the Bloodline so huge in our industry, because it’s real. There is an authentic Bloodline there,” he said. “I’m telling you, I think everybody wishes they knew the answer to that, because it just works every single time. It’s just been huge and had overall success in our industry.”

That history is part of the reason Michaels believes there is considerable excitement within WWE surrounding the upcoming tryouts. The company hopes to identify young prospects who could eventually continue the region’s long-standing influence on professional wrestling.

“Again, I think that’s why everybody is so excited about this tryout, because we really feel like that’s something tangible, that if we can get a hold of another one or two young individuals that have that in their pipeline, it’s just something that’s… again, it’s just turned out to be huge from a WWE standpoint and from a success standpoint,” Michaels said.

Beyond their athletic abilities, Michaels praised the personalities of the Pacific Island wrestlers he has encountered throughout his career.

“There’s a genuineness there, from a personality standpoint. There’s a very also quiet, unbelievably humorous side to so many of the individuals that you mentioned,” he continued. “You’re talking about real dynamic personalities that are so well-rounded, and I think it’s a beautiful, beautiful thing.”

The WWE Hall of Famer concluded by making clear that the company hopes its upcoming Hawaii tryouts can uncover more performers possessing those qualities.

“When we’re able to tap into that from a WWE standpoint, again, you can see the success on the brand as a whole with what it’s created. We’d love to have more of it.”

WWE’s October trip will mark the company’s first visit to Hawaii since September 2019. Triple H has also said the return will not be a one-time occurrence, with WWE intending to make Hawaii a regular destination moving forward.