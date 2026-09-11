Dominik Mysterio Has A Message For Fans Demanding WWE World Title Push

Dominik Mysterio has a message for fans who believe WWE should already be pushing him further up the card: be patient.

During an interview with Adrian Hernandez, Mysterio was asked about fans wanting to see him elevated into WWE’s World Championship picture. Rather than focusing on what he hasn’t accomplished yet, Mysterio pointed to his age and the development still ahead of him.

“Be patient, young Padawans. I’m not even 30 yet,” Mysterio said. “Let your boy keep developing, we’re still growing. It is what it is.”

Mysterio also joked that viewers have essentially been following his WWE career for two decades, dating back to his childhood appearances during the memorable storyline involving Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero.

“We’re on this rollercoaster of a ride together. Y’all been with me since I guess I was 8 years old, so 20-year vet,” he said. “Just keep tagging along. I don’t even know what’s next. We’re all enjoying this ride together.”

The timeline checks out. Mysterio turned 29 in April and first appeared on WWE television in 2005 at eight years old as part of the custody storyline between his father and Guerrero. His actual in-ring career, however, didn’t begin until August 2020.

In the six years since his wrestling debut, Mysterio has already accumulated a substantial championship résumé.

He is a two-time WWE Intercontinental Champion, a former NXT North American Champion and became one-half of WWE’s first father-and-son Tag Team Champions alongside Rey.

Mysterio has also held the AAA Mega Championship since defeating El Hijo del Vikingo at Worlds Collide in Las Vegas on September 12, 2025. The victory made him the first wrestler to simultaneously hold championships in WWE and AAA.

His AAA reign produced another milestone on the May 11 episode of Raw, when Mysterio defended the Mega Championship against the original El Grande Americano. It marked the first time the championship had been defended on WWE main roster television.

What Mysterio has yet to receive is a sustained opportunity in WWE’s World Championship picture.

He competed in this year’s King of the Ring tournament but was eliminated during a first-round Fatal Four-Way on the SmackDown taping in Bologna involving Trick Williams, Bron Breakker and Damian Priest. Oba Femi ultimately went on to win the tournament.

Mysterio’s increasingly complicated relationship with WWE audiences has also fueled calls for a bigger push. After spending years generating some of the loudest boos on WWE programming, sections of the audience have increasingly begun cheering his entrance and participating in the act.

For now, Mysterio remains a member of The Judgment Day on Raw, with Liv Morgan previously describing him as the group’s “crown jewel.”

His father also provides an example of how long reaching the top of the industry can take. Rey began wrestling as a teenager and had already spent approximately two decades in the business by the time he captured his first World Championship in WWE in 2006.

Dominik, by comparison, is only six years into an in-ring career that began when he was 23.

His immediate focus remains AAA. Mysterio is scheduled to defend the AAA Mega Championship against El Grande Americano on Night Two of TripleMania 34 in Mexico City on Sunday. If he retains, his championship reign will officially pass the one-year mark during TripleMania weekend.