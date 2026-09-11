John Cena Reveals New Poster For Upcoming “Matchbox The Movie”

John Cena has shared a new poster for his upcoming action film Matchbox The Movie ahead of its October 9 release on Apple TV.

Cena posted the promotional artwork on September 10, with the poster featuring the WWE legend alongside the movie’s ensemble cast and prominently highlighting its streaming premiere date.

According to Apple’s official synopsis, Cena stars as Sean, an undercover CIA agent who returns to his hometown and reunites with a group of childhood friends. The reunion quickly takes a dangerous turn when the group becomes caught up in an international chase.

Jessica Biel stars as Aimee, while Sam Richardson plays Crosby, Arturo Castro portrays Ted and Teyonah Parris appears as Charmaine.

The supporting cast also includes Corey Stoll, Bill Camp, Golshifteh Farahani and Danai Gurira.

Matchbox The Movie is directed by Sam Hargrave, who also serves as an executive producer, with David Coggeshall credited as the film’s writer.

Apple TV currently lists the movie with a runtime of two hours and six minutes and a PG-13 rating.

The film adds another major acting project to Cena’s increasingly extensive Hollywood résumé as he continues his career beyond WWE.

Matchbox The Movie premieres October 9 on Apple TV.