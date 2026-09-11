Early WWE SmackDown Spoilers For Tonight’s Show In Mexico City (9/11/26)

Early internal spoilers have surfaced for tonight’s September 11 episode of WWE SmackDown from Mexico City, Mexico.

As WWE continues the road to Money in the Bank 2026, SmackDown will air live for two hours on USA Network with three championship matches currently scheduled.

According to ViperReports Patreon, Randy Orton is expected to open the show with a segment.

The first match of the night is currently slated to see AAA World Cruiserweight Champion Rey Fenix defend his title against Ricky Saints.

Paige vs. Nikki Bella is scheduled to follow as the second match of the evening.

A United States Championship celebration for Trick Williams is also planned for the show.

Chelsea Green is then scheduled to defend the WWE Women’s Championship against Nia Jax, while The War Raiders will put the AAA World Tag Team Championships on the line against Damian Priest and R-Truth.

The current internal lineup has Undisputed WWE Champion CM Punk defending against Sami Zayn in the night’s main event.

As always with internal WWE rundowns, the order and plans remain subject to change before or during the broadcast.

The currently planned lineup is:

Randy Orton opening segment

Rey Fenix (c) vs. Ricky Saints — AAA World Cruiserweight Championship

Paige vs. Nikki Bella

Trick Williams United States Championship Celebration

Chelsea Green (c) vs. Nia Jax — WWE Women’s Championship

The War Raiders (c) vs. Damian Priest & R-Truth — AAA World Tag Team Championships

CM Punk (c) vs. Sami Zayn — Undisputed WWE Championship

WWE SmackDown airs tonight from Mexico City, Mexico, on USA Network.