WWE Reportedly Has Blockbuster Roman Reigns Match Planned For WrestleMania 43

Roman Reigns vs. Oba Femi is reportedly among WWE’s key creative plans for WrestleMania 43 in Saudi Arabia, with the match believed to be under consideration for the Sunday main event.

WrestleMania 43 will be the first edition of WWE’s biggest annual event to take place outside the United States or Canada, leading to considerable speculation about the company’s plans for the historic show in Riyadh.

One possibility previously discussed has been The Rock returning to the ring for a match against Reigns. However, Dave Meltzer reported in August that The Rock’s movie schedule could make that difficult, particularly due to his expected involvement in the next Fast & Furious film.

“Because that movie is gonna take months to film, if he is in it, which he is scheduled to be in it, that him doing a match at WrestleMania would be out the window,” Meltzer wrote. “I mean, could he fly to Saudi Arabia and show up? Of course. Of course he could, and he could always do that.”

More recently, WWE President Nick Khan revealed that the company’s key creative direction for WrestleMania 43 has already been mapped out, barring injuries or other circumstances forcing changes.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Meltzer reported that Reigns vs. Femi is believed to be part of those plans and could headline the second night of WrestleMania. “Nick Khan to Varsity regarding WrestleMania, said that the key creative is already done, barring injury, for WrestleMania,” Meltzer wrote. “The belief is they are building to Reigns vs. Femi as the main event on the Sunday. As we’ve seen every year, whatever plans there are will get changed likely many times due to injury.”

Reigns vs. Femi has not been officially announced or finalized by WWE. The report instead reflects what is believed to be the company’s current creative direction, with considerable time remaining for plans to change before WrestleMania.

A potential match would represent a major opportunity for Femi, placing him opposite one of WWE’s biggest stars on the company’s biggest stage.

WrestleMania 43 is scheduled to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in April 2027.