Sami Zayn Defeats CM Punk To Win Undisputed WWE Championship On SmackDown

Sami Zayn is once again the Undisputed WWE Champion following a chaotic main event on Friday night’s SmackDown.

Zayn defeated CM Punk to regain the championship during the September 11 episode from Mexico City, Mexico, beginning his second reign with the title.

The match followed weeks of Zayn demanding another opportunity against Punk and repeatedly inserting himself into the championship picture. Punk finally agreed to the rematch after successfully defending his title against Johnny Gargano on last week’s SmackDown.

Both competitors appeared to be dealing with injuries as the match progressed. Punk favored his left knee, while Zayn struggled with his left wrist.

Zayn capitalized on Punk’s knee problems and locked in the Figure Four Leg Lock. Punk later managed to connect with the GTS, but the damage to his knee prevented him from immediately making the cover.

The match then descended into chaos following interference from several familiar faces.

Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae appeared at ringside, with LeRae eventually distracting the referee while Punk had Zayn trapped in the Anaconda Vice. Zayn tapped out, but the referee was unable to see the submission.

Gargano then entered the ring carrying the Undisputed WWE Championship, seemingly intending to use it as a weapon. Punk intercepted him and delivered the GTS before Gargano could strike.

Kevin Owens appeared moments later and grabbed the championship himself. Owens attempted to hit Zayn with the title, but Zayn moved out of the way, causing Owens to accidentally strike Punk instead.

Zayn immediately responded by delivering a low blow to Owens before throwing the championship out of the ring.

With Punk vulnerable, Zayn connected with the Helluva Kick and covered him for the three-count to reclaim the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Zayn celebrated with the title as SmackDown went off the air.

The victory begins Zayn’s second reign as Undisputed WWE Champion. His previous run ended when Punk defeated him for the championship, with Zayn subsequently arguing that he had been denied a fair opportunity to win the title back.

Friday night’s controversial finish has now put the championship back around Zayn’s waist while leaving Punk with a legitimate grievance after outside interference directly contributed to the end of his reign.