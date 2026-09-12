AAA TripleMania 34 Night 1 Results – September 11, 2026

AAA kicked off the first half of its two-night TripleMania 34 event from Mexico City, Mexico. The show streamed live on WWE’s YouTube channel and featured multiple championship matches, a four-team elimination match and Rey Mysterio facing Omos with the latter’s AAA career at stake.

The main event carried major consequences. An Omos victory would reinstate him to the AAA roster, while a loss would result in him being permanently banned from the promotion.

Adelicious, Mascarita Sagrada and Mini Vikingo vs. Lady Shani, Jack Cartwheel and Mini Abismo Negro

Lady Shani and Adelicious began with a collar-and-elbow tie-up. Shani targeted the midsection with knees and kicks before taking Adelicious down for an early pin attempt.

The two exchanged roll-ups until Shani suddenly went down while clutching her face. The referee stopped the action and held Adelicious back while medical personnel attended to Shani at ringside.

Mascarita Sagrada tagged in and continued the match against Mini Abismo Negro. Sagrada built momentum and earned a two-count before tagging Mini Vikingo.

Jack Cartwheel entered opposite Vikingo, and the two raced through a fast exchange that ended with simultaneous handspring landings. Cartwheel gained control and tagged Mini Abismo, who prevented Vikingo from reaching his corner.

Vikingo eventually kicked Mini Abismo away and made the tag to Sagrada. Cartwheel attempted to stop Sagrada’s comeback with an aerial attack but missed and crashed into his own partner.

Adelicious entered as Vikingo kicked Cartwheel near the opposing corner. Sagrada launched himself onto Mini Abismo at ringside, while Vikingo planted Cartwheel with a crucifix driver.

Adelicious followed with a top-rope crossbody onto both opponents outside the ring. Vikingo then delivered a shooting star press to Mini Abismo and secured the pin.

Winners: Adelicious, Mascarita Sagrada and Mini Vikingo

Fatal Four-Way Elimination Match: Latino World Order vs. Los Americanos vs. Tokyo Bad Boys vs. Fraxiom

Axiom opened the match against Kento, but Cruz Del Toro tagged himself in and began working over Axiom. Del Toro paused to play to the crowd, allowing Bravo Americano to make a blind tag.

Bravo attacked both Del Toro and Axiom before all eight competitors entered and started brawling. After the ring cleared, Del Toro trapped Bravo against the ropes and connected with a chop.

Joaquin Wilde stopped Bravo from attempting a suicide dive, but Axiom and Nathan Frazer took both men down. Frazer then continued inside the ring against Del Toro.

Wilde tagged in and planted Frazer with a sit-out facebuster. Frazer stopped Wilde’s charge with a kick, but Del Toro knocked him from the turnbuckles and delivered a coast-to-coast dropkick. Axiom broke up the resulting cover.

Wilde attempted to spray Frazer with hairspray, but Frazer moved and Del Toro was hit instead. Fraxiom capitalized and pinned Del Toro to score the first elimination.

Fraxiom eliminated Latino World Order

Fraxiom maintained its momentum as Wilde and Del Toro argued at ringside. The Tokyo Bad Boys isolated Frazer, but Nobu San later found himself caught by Bravo Americano in an airplane spin.

Axiom and Rayo Americano each took down a member of the Tokyo Bad Boys. Axiom completed the elimination with a successful pin.

Fraxiom eliminated Tokyo Bad Boys

That left Fraxiom and Los Americanos. Rayo battled Frazer and earned a two-count before climbing to the top rope. Frazer met him and delivered a superplex followed by a Falcon Arrow.

Bravo and Axiom tagged in and traded strikes. Axiom earned two quick near falls, but Bravo responded with a sit-out powerbomb. Frazer broke up the cover with a kick.

Axiom used the top rope to spring into a DDT, but Bravo kicked out. Frazer returned and attempted to attack Rayo as he entered, only for Axiom to be struck accidentally.

Bravo brought Frazer down with a top-rope hurricanrana, and Rayo followed with a frog splash for two.

Frazer created separation and tried to reach his corner, but Axiom was initially unavailable. Once Axiom returned, Fraxiom delivered a Spanish Fly and Phoenix splash combination. Rayo broke up the pin before the count of three.

Bravo caught Axiom with a springboard lariat. Frazer entered without realizing that Rayo had made a legal tag. Rayo snapped Frazer’s fingers before Bravo delivered a diving headbutt, allowing Los Americanos to claim the final fall.

Winners: Los Americanos

Roxanne Perez vs. Nattie vs. La Hiedra vs. Faby Apache

Reina de Reinas Champion Flammer came to ringside to observe the four-way match, with the winner earning a championship opportunity at Worlds Collide.

Roxanne Perez immediately left the ring and encouraged the other three competitors to fight. They recognized her strategy and briefly worked together to send her back outside.

Faby Apache and La Hiedra then battled after Nattie was removed from the ring. Apache gained the advantage, but Perez pulled her outside and drove her into the steel steps.

Perez returned and attacked La Hiedra, ripping at her mask and unloading with right hands. Nattie pulled Perez outside and sent her into the steps before confronting Hiedra.

Nattie attempted a hurricanrana, but Hiedra remained on her feet. Once all four women returned, Apache and Nattie simultaneously applied surfboard stretches to Perez and Hiedra.

Apache broke away and battled Nattie. She picked Nattie up for a slam and earned a two-count, but Perez returned with a facebuster to Apache.

The action developed into a series of overlapping submission holds. Apache attempted an armbar on Hiedra while Nattie trapped Perez in the Sharpshooter. Perez then grabbed Nattie in a rear hold, forcing the submissions to be released.

Apache trapped Perez in an inverted Figure Four, which Perez countered into a crossface. Apache later lifted Perez into a fireman’s carry, but Perez escaped and transitioned into a bridging pin.

Hiedra broke up the count with a senton and covered Perez, only for Nattie to intervene. Nattie then attempted the Sharpshooter on Hiedra, but Perez became trapped in the hold instead.

Apache stopped the submission and hit Nattie with a diving senton from the apron. Back inside, Hiedra delivered a Michinoku Driver to Perez for another two-count.

Flammer entered with her championship belt and attempted to strike Perez. Perez moved, forcing Flammer to stop herself before accidentally hitting Hiedra.

Perez sent Flammer outside and connected with Pop Rox on Hiedra to win the match.

Winner: Roxanne Perez

Flammer and La Hiedra exchanged tense words afterward. The two remained visibly unhappy with one another as they headed backstage.

AAA Latin American Championship Match: La Parka (c) vs. Laredo Kid vs. Mr. Iguana

Laredo Kid attacked both opponents at the opening bell, but La Parka and Mr. Iguana recovered and forced him from the ring.

Parka and Iguana briefly stared each other down before trading holds. Laredo returned and dropped Iguana before hitting Parka with a corner splash, a slam and consecutive moonsaults for a near fall.

Iguana later gained control, but Parka delivered a hurricanrana from the ropes that sent him from the apron and into Laredo. Parka followed with a moonsault onto both challengers.

Back inside, Parka caught Laredo with a cutter for two. Laredo escaped from Parka’s shoulders, only to be dropped with a backbreaker.

Iguana responded with a crossbody and crucifix driver, but Laredo broke up the pin. Laredo then struck Iguana repeatedly until Iguana answered with a springboard headbutt and shining wizard for a close two-count.

Laredo avoided another springboard attack and sent Iguana outside before connecting with a suicide dive. Parka attempted a moonsault onto Laredo, but the challenger countered.

Laredo climbed the turnbuckles and hit a flipping senton over the ring post onto both opponents. He returned Iguana to the ring and delivered a 450 splash, but Iguana kicked out.

Parka reentered and hit Laredo with another backbreaker for two. After Laredo survived a dropkick and overhead suplex, Parka followed him outside with a suicide dive.

Iguana attempted an armbar on the champion, but Parka lifted him and threw him into the turnbuckles. All three competitors eventually converged on the ropes, where Parka turned an avalanche belly-to-belly suplex into a double Spanish Fly.

Iguana later delivered a diving headbutt to Laredo, but Parka pulled him outside to stop the pin. Iguana slapped the champion and returned to the ring.

Laredo placed Iguana in an electric-chair position, allowing Parka to connect with an aerial attack. Parka then lifted Laredo and delivered the Bonebreaker to retain his championship.

Winner and still AAA Latin American Champion: La Parka

AAA World Trios Championship Match: Los Psycho Circus (c) vs. Los Perros del Mal

Psycho Clown and Berto opened the match, but Daga and Angel quickly entered to help their partner overwhelm the champion.

Berto earned an early two-count before Psycho fought back with punches and a powerslam. Dave the Clown tagged in, and Los Psycho Circus combined for a three-man attack involving a diving Murder Clown.

Los Perros del Mal isolated Dave outside the ring. Daga continued the attack before tagging Angel, who drove Dave’s knee into the ring post.

Berto and Angel knocked Murder and Psycho from the apron and continued wearing Dave down. Dave fought out of the corner but was stopped before he could make a tag.

Dave eventually countered Berto with a powerbomb and reached Murder Clown as Daga entered for the challengers. Murder attacked all three members of Los Perros del Mal and planted Daga and Angel with a double Samoan drop.

Psycho returned, knocked Berto outside and tore away the upper layer of his mask. Murder then climbed the ropes and splashed all three challengers at ringside.

El Carnicero appeared and attacked Dave, bringing Psycho into a brawl that continued through the crowd. Murder was left alone against the three challengers.

Daga delivered a German suplex and attempted a pin with his feet on the ropes, but Murder kicked out. Murder answered with several lariats and a superplex, though Berto broke up the cover.

Dave returned to confront Berto and dropped him with a lariat. Karmen Petrovic distracted Dave from the apron, allowing Berto to send him outside and dive through the ropes. Both men went over the barricade.

Murder and Daga fought on the turnbuckles until Angel joined the exchange and powerbombed Murder to the canvas. Daga followed with a double-foot stomp, allowing Angel to cover Murder and end Los Psycho Circus’ 664-day reign.

Winners and new AAA World Trios Champions: Los Perros del Mal

Rey Mysterio vs. Omos

The main event carried a major stipulation: Omos would be reinstated to the AAA roster with a victory, but permanently banned if Rey Mysterio defeated him.

Omos had Dorian Roldan and Dominik Mysterio in his corner, while El Grande Americano supported Rey.

The enormous size difference was evident as the bell rang. Omos backed Rey into the corner simply by walking toward him, but Rey avoided his charge and played the matador as the Mexico City crowd chanted “Olé.”

Rey briefly left the ring and stared down Dominik before returning. Omos caught Rey and threw him into the corner.

Rey attacked the giant’s legs with kicks, but Omos quickly swatted him away. Omos carried Rey around the ring and tossed him down with ease before military pressing him above his head and throwing him back inside.

Omos crushed Rey with a corner splash and applied a bear hug. He arrogantly attempted a pin by placing one foot on Rey’s chest, but the Hall of Famer kicked out.

Rey was thrown outside, where Dominik attempted to interfere. El Grande Americano intervened and wiped out the AAA Mega Champion.

Back inside, Omos accidentally knocked down the referee. Rey took advantage by striking him in the head with a steel chair. He followed with a 619 and several dropkicks before connecting with a second 619.

Rey delivered the West Coast Pop and climbed the ropes for a frog splash, but Omos powered out of the cover at two.

Americano returned to encourage Rey, only for Dominik to attack him repeatedly with a steel chair. Rey kicked his son away and returned to the ring.

Omos caught Rey and planted him with a chokeslam to secure the pinfall, earning his reinstatement to AAA.

Winner: Omos

Omos continued attacking Rey with elbow drops after the match, while Dominik delivered additional chair shots to El Grande Americano.

Medical personnel entered and strapped Rey to a backboard. Omos returned, knocked the medical team aside and lifted Rey while he was still secured to the board.

The giant then chokeslammed Rey and the backboard through the announce table as TripleMania 34 Night 1 went off the air.