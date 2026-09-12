WWE SmackDown Debuts New Official Theme Song By T.I.

WWE SmackDown has officially introduced a new theme song.

During the September 11 episode of SmackDown from Mexico City, WWE announced that “Let ‘Em Know” by T.I. is now serving as the official theme for the company’s weekly blue brand show.

The track appears on T.I.’s Kill the King album.

“Let ‘Em Know” replaces “Neva Play” by Megan Thee Stallion featuring RM, which had previously been used as SmackDown’s official theme.

The change was unveiled during a significant night for WWE in Mexico City, with Friday’s episode also featuring CM Punk defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against Sami Zayn.

SmackDown airs weekly on Friday nights on USA Network.