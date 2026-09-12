Damian Priest Turns Heel On R-Truth Following WWE SmackDown Title Loss

Damian Priest turned on R-Truth following their AAA World Tag Team Championship match on Friday night’s WWE SmackDown.

During the September 11 episode from Mexico City, Priest and Truth challenged reigning champions The War Raiders for the titles.

Erik and Ivar ultimately retained their championships after connecting with a powerbomb on Truth to secure the victory.

The bigger development came after the match.

Priest initially appeared supportive of his partner, embracing Truth and placing a sombrero on his head. The moment quickly turned into an attack when Priest suddenly dropped Truth with a clothesline.

Priest wasn’t finished, following up with the South of Heaven chokeslam and leaving Truth laid out in the ring.

The attack seemingly brings an end to the partnership between Priest and Truth, who began teaming earlier this year.

The duo went on to capture the WWE Tag Team Championships together before eventually losing the titles.

Friday’s betrayal now leaves questions surrounding Priest’s direction moving forward and what comes next for Truth following the end of their team.