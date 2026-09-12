WWE South America Live Tour Event Results From Buenos Aires, Argentina 9/11/2026

The following results are from Friday’s WWE South America Live Tour event at the Movistar Arena in Buenos Aires, Argentina, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

1. WWE Intercontinental Championship: Champion Chad Gable defeats PENTA / Dragon Lee / Ethan Page

2. Je’von Evans defeats Big Cass

3. WWE Intercontinental Championship (Women’s): Champion Raquel Rodriguez defeats Sol Ruca / Iyo Sky / Bayley

4. WWE World Tag Team Championship: Champions The Vision: Bron Breakker and Austin Theory (with Mazxxine Du Pri) defeat Alpha Academy: Otis and Akira Tozawa. Post-match, The Vision continue to attack Alpha Academy. Oba Femi makes the save.

5. Joe Hendry defeats JD McDonagh

6. WWE World Championship (Women’s): Champion Liv Morgan vs Stephanie Vaquer ends in a DQ as Becky Lynch enters the ring with a kendo stick and strikes both Morgan and WWE Intercontinental Champion Raquel Rodriguez. Morgan retains the title.

7.Seth Rollins / Solo Sikoa / LA Knight defeat Jimmy and Jey Uso / Jacob Fatu