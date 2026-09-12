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WWE South America Live Tour Event Results From Buenos Aires, Argentina 9/11/2026

By
Phil Johnson
-
WWE South America Live Tour 2026
WWE South America Live Tour 2026

The following results are from Friday’s WWE South America Live Tour event at the Movistar Arena in Buenos Aires, Argentina, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

1. WWE Intercontinental Championship: Champion Chad Gable defeats PENTA / Dragon Lee / Ethan Page

2. Je’von Evans defeats Big Cass

3. WWE Intercontinental Championship (Women’s): Champion Raquel Rodriguez defeats Sol Ruca / Iyo Sky / Bayley

4. WWE World Tag Team Championship: Champions The Vision: Bron Breakker and Austin Theory (with Mazxxine Du Pri) defeat Alpha Academy: Otis and Akira Tozawa. Post-match, The Vision continue to attack Alpha Academy. Oba Femi makes the save.

5. Joe Hendry defeats JD McDonagh

6. WWE World Championship (Women’s): Champion Liv Morgan vs Stephanie Vaquer ends in a DQ as Becky Lynch enters the ring with a kendo stick and strikes both Morgan and WWE Intercontinental Champion Raquel Rodriguez. Morgan retains the title.

7.Seth Rollins / Solo Sikoa / LA Knight defeat Jimmy and Jey Uso / Jacob Fatu

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