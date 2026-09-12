CM Punk Breaks Silence After Sami Zayn Ends His Title Reign

CM Punk has issued his first comments following the end of his 67-day reign as Undisputed WWE Champion.

Sami Zayn defeated Punk in the main event of the September 11 episode of WWE SmackDown in Mexico City to capture the championship, beginning his second reign with the title.

Following the show, Punk took to social media to reflect on the defeat and made it clear that he has every intention of pursuing the championship again. “I lost. 67 day undisputed title run. At 47. I’d like to say I did it on purpose for my boy (Je’Von Evans) but nobody wants to lose,” Punk wrote.

Punk then offered his perspective on dealing with setbacks, arguing that losing is an unavoidable part of continuing to compete at a high level. “Here’s the thing: Winners lose way more than losers do. I don’t have to try again. I get to try again. I didn’t have to come to Mexico. I don’t HAVE to do house shows. I get to. I get to wrestle in front of the best fans in the world in Guadalajara, Monterrey and Mexico City.”

The former champion continued by turning his attention toward earning another opportunity at the Undisputed WWE Championship. “I don’t have to get the title back. I get to try to get the title back. I don’t HAVE to come to work. I GET TO COME TO WORK.”

Punk concluded with a message for Zayn and WWE fans, promising that his pursuit of the championship is far from over. “So I’ll see you all in Corpus Christi. I will get MY title back. You don’t have to watch. You get to.”

Punk’s championship reign ended under controversial circumstances on Friday night. After outside involvement from Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae and Kevin Owens, Owens accidentally struck Punk with the championship while attempting to hit Zayn.

Zayn then delivered a Helluva Kick and pinned Punk to regain the title.

Despite the loss, Punk’s message leaves little doubt about his immediate goal, with the 47-year-old already setting his sights on reclaiming the Undisputed WWE Championship.