WWE Sunday Night’s Main Event Draws Limited International Viewership

Dave Meltzer pointed out in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE’s Sunday Night’s Main Event generated little interest outside of the United States and India. However, Peacock is not expected to release an official viewership number for this special event.

Meltzer mentioned that the event, which took place on September 6, was streamed on Peacock in the United States, while most international markets aired it on WWE’s YouTube channel. India was an exception, as it featured special airings on Sony Sports Network and SonyLIV. As a result, the YouTube viewership figures do not include audiences from the U.S. or India.

According to Meltzer, approximately 63,000 viewers were tuned in to YouTube during Baron Corbin’s five-minute match with Lil Yachty, representing a global audience, excluding the two aforementioned countries. This number later increased to about 120,000 during Corbin’s United States Championship match against Trick Williams.

Additionally, Meltzer reported that the broadcast generated a total of 347,000 “click-ins” by the end of the two-hour show, counting anyone who viewed for at least one second (including repeated viewers). The newsletter indicated that the equivalent Nielsen-style average is roughly 125,000 viewers, highlighting the “little interest” overseas. It was also noted that previous editions of Saturday Night’s Main Event had not attracted significant international viewership either.

The September 6 event was held at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. In the main event, Randy Orton defeated Cody Rhodes, while Jade Cargill, Michin, and B-Fab triumphed over Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, and Tatum Paxley in a six-woman tag team match. Bronson Reed also made a return during the match between Oba Femi and Bron Breakker, resulting in a disqualification finish.