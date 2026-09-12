WWE’s Most-Watched YouTube Videos For August Revealed

WrestleNomics has published the list of WWE’s most-viewed YouTube videos for August. Oba Femi and Brock Lesnar occupied the top two spots. Femi’s and Lesnar’s matches at WWE SummerSlam and WWE Clash in Italy garnered the most views, with 3.72 million and 2.39 million, respectively.

It’s important to note that, similar to AEW’s top 10 for August, these numbers are not entirely comparable to previous months due to a change in YouTube’s view-counting method on August 24th. However, since most of these videos were uploaded prior to that date, the impact on WWE’s list is less significant than on AEW’s, which was heavily influenced by All In: London.

Here’s the complete list of WWE’s top 10 videos for the month:

1. Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar (WWE SummerSlam): 3.72 million views.

2. Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar (Clash in Italy): 2.39 million views.

3. Solo Sikoa and LA Knight assault The Bloodline (WWE RAW 8.17.26): 1.94 million views.

4. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins (WWE SummerSlam): 1.61 million views.

5. Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins fist bump post-match (WWE SummerSlam): 1.45 million views.

6. CM Punk vs. Kevin Owens (WWE SmackDown 8.21.26): 1.31 million views.

7. Oba Femi Confronts Bron Breakker (WWE RAW 8.10.26): 1.15 million views.

8. LA Knight Confronts Roman Reigns (WWE RAW 8.3.26): 1.04 million views.

9. Oba Femi and Bron Breakker contact signing segment (WWE RAW 8.24.26) 1.04 million views.

10. Kevin Owens returns (WWE SummerSlam): 1.02 million views.