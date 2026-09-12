Saturday, September 12, 2026
Facebook Instagram X Youtube

Several AAA Wrestlers Reportedly Brought To WWE Performance Center For Training

By
James Hetfield
-
AAA and WWE logo with Triple H
AAA and WWE logo with Triple H

According to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE brought several AAA talents to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, for coaching this week. While the report did not specify which AAA talents were invited, Mr. Iguana tweeted about training at the WWE Performance Center during the week.

The purpose of this initiative was to provide coaching on the in-ring “WWE style.” This news comes shortly after AAA held TripleMania 34 Night One on Friday at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, with Night Two scheduled for Sunday at Arena CDMX in Mexico City.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

PWMania
You'll find information on this website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, Vince McMahon, Impact Wrestling, Bret Hart, Hulk Hogan, The Rock, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Triple H, Kurt Angle, Randy Orton, WWE Divas, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram X Youtube
© 2025 PWMania.com. All Rights Reserved