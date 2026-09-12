Several AAA Wrestlers Reportedly Brought To WWE Performance Center For Training

According to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE brought several AAA talents to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, for coaching this week. While the report did not specify which AAA talents were invited, Mr. Iguana tweeted about training at the WWE Performance Center during the week.

The purpose of this initiative was to provide coaching on the in-ring “WWE style.” This news comes shortly after AAA held TripleMania 34 Night One on Friday at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, with Night Two scheduled for Sunday at Arena CDMX in Mexico City.