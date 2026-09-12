Marisela Pena To Be Inducted Into AAA Hall Of Fame

During Friday’s AAA TripleMania 34 Night One premium live event (PLE), it was announced that AAA President Marisela Peña will be inducted into the company’s Hall of Fame at Heroes Inmortales on October 24th. Peña was present at the ringside during the announcement.

She has been leading AAA since 2006, following the passing of her brother, AAA founder Antonio Peña, who died of a heart attack. Marisela Peña served as the on-screen authority figure for AAA until she handed over the role to Rey Mysterio, making him the General Manager. Her induction follows that of Konnan, who was inducted into the AAA Hall of Fame last year.