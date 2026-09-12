Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown (9/18/2026)

WWE has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, which will be available internationally on Netflix and in the United States on the USA Network.

The episode is set to begin at 8 PM ET and will take place at the Hilliard Center in Corpus Christi, Texas.

There will be both a Men’s and a Women’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match, although the competitors for these matches have not yet been announced. Additionally, “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes will participate in a sit-down interview segment, marking his first appearance since missing this week’s episode. This comes after his loss to “The Viper” Randy Orton at Sunday Night’s Main Event.

Be sure to tune in every Friday night at 8 PM ET for live coverage of WWE SmackDown results.