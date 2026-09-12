El Hijo Del Vikingo Provides Recovery Update Following Surgery

As previously reported by PWMania.com, El Hijo del Vikingo sustained a knee injury while preparing for his Latin American Championship defense against EK Prosper ahead of the June 30 episode of WWE NXT. Consequently, the match was canceled, and Vikingo was written off the show through a backstage attack from Keanu Carver. Due to the injury, he was forced to relinquish the championship and has since undergone surgery.

Recently, Vikingo appeared on WWE Ahora, where he discussed various topics, including his recovery status. He mentioned that he has started walking sooner than expected, and the doctors are pleased with his progress.

Vikingo said (translation by Fightful’s Luis Pulido), “I’m doing very well. I am still young, and my recovery is going very well. The doctors have been impressed with my progress; I’ve started walking sooner than expected. Of course, still going step-by-step. They told (me) I’m doing well, but I shouldn’t rush things. Sometimes it’s stressful being at home after being on the road for so long. On the other hand, I’m with my kids and my wife, so I have been enjoying more time with them.”

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(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)