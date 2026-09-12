Rey Mysterio Interested In Backstage Role After In-Ring Retirement

WWE and AAA Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio spoke with The Sun about various topics, including his interest in taking on a backstage role in AAA after his retirement.

Mysterio said, “I would love to, in some way or form, stay active in the business somehow. We all know eventually my day is gonna come where, where I’m gonna tap out. It is scary when you think about it. I try not to think about it as much, but I do. What I am doing now is I’m trying to enjoy more of the moment. But yeah, I most definitely would see myself sticking around and helping. Whether it’s helping young talent in any way or form, or as a creative person.”