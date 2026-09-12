Ric Flair Says He’s “Back In” With WWE After Making Up With Triple H

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was a guest on Booker T’s Hall of Fame podcast, where he discussed various topics, including his return to WWE and his attendance at the Royal Rumble in February.

Flair said, “Well, I know — I can tell you this right now. The road of life is going to lead me to you in Philadelphia. Then unfortunately, I’m coming to the Royal Rumble. Oh yeah, hell yeah. I know, but I mean — you’re going to see a lot of me now. I’m back in. Me and Hunter hugged, we made up. I’m back in, man. [laughs] No getting rid of Naitch.”

Flair has faced several issues with WWE in recent years. In April, he claimed that he was not invited to WrestleMania 42 after threatening to “beat up” Ludwig Kaiser, who is Tiffany Stratton’s ex-boyfriend, during the feud between Stratton and Charlotte Flair leading up to WrestleMania 41. Flair has since apologized for this threat. He also alleged that WWE terminated his deal with the apparel company Roots of Fight, which he criticized on social media before later issuing another apology.

It remains unclear what Flair means by “back in.” He was previously under contract with AEW but has not appeared for the company in a considerable amount of time.

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)