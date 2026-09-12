New Details On AEW’s Plans For WWE WrestleMania 43 Weekend

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan has previously discussed the possibility of holding a major U.S. pay-per-view (PPV) event during WWE’s WrestleMania 43 week.

According to the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers Q&A, AEW Revolution is expected to take place on the Saturday of WrestleMania 43 week in 2027. This announcement follows WWE’s confirmation that WrestleMania 43 will be held in Saudi Arabia in April 2027; however, a specific date and venue have not yet been revealed. This will mark the first WrestleMania held outside of the U.S.

The publication also addressed whether AEW could turn this period into a larger destination event. The report indicated that independent promoters and convention organizers are already planning to target the same timeframe. Furthermore, it was noted that AEW is not expected to hold its potential Saturday night WrestleMania 43 PPV in a stadium.

Additionally, it was reported that Starrcast is likely to pursue another partnership with AEW, and WrestleCon is expected to hold events during the same period. Independent promoters have also been actively seeking information about AEW’s plans.