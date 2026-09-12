Update On Serena Deeb’s Lengthy AEW Absence

According to the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers Q&A, there is currently no news regarding Serena Deeb’s contract status with AEW. The report also noted that Deeb has not been linked to any injuries and that there have been no significant discussions about her return to AEW television. Deeb competed on the independent wrestling scene in December 2025 and March 2026, but the publication has not received any further information about her activities outside of AEW.

The report indicated that Deeb appears to be at home while still receiving payments under her AEW contract. Additionally, it was noted that Deeb had previously expressed concerns that her matches were being cut short, although this was acknowledged to have been some time ago.

Deeb’s last appearance on AEW television occurred in November 2024, when she confronted Britt Baker after Baker’s match against Penelope Ford. Baker eventually returned to the company at All In: London in August, while Deeb has remained absent from AEW television since then.