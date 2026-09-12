Roxanne Perez Wants To Retire AJ Lee In WWE

Roxanne Perez has made it clear that she wants a match with AJ Lee — and she would like to be the person who ends Lee’s in-ring career for good.

Speaking with MuscleManMalcolm, Perez was asked about the possibility of stepping into the ring with the former WWE Divas Champion.

“100%. I would love to wrestle AJ Lee, and I would love to retire Miss AJ Lee. I would love to retire her. Well, where is she? Where is she? Clearly, she doesn’t want to be here. So, she wants to come one more time. Then I can actually give her a reason to not be here.”

Perez has made no secret of AJ’s influence on her throughout her wrestling journey, making a potential match between the two a natural possibility should Lee decide to compete again.

AJ addressed the prospect of another WWE match during an interview earlier this month, explaining that her interest would depend heavily on having the right storyline.

“I’m confident in what I can bring, but I feel like I’m also story-driven. And, like, if there’s a story there, that’s going to be the thing that excites me.”

Lee has not confirmed that another match is planned, and WWE has not announced anything involving her and Perez.

However, Perez has now publicly made her intentions clear if the opportunity arises, offering a potential storyline for AJ should she decide to step back inside a WWE ring.