Backstage News On CM Punk’s Unscripted Sami Zayn Jab On WWE SmackDown

Details have emerged regarding the writers and producers responsible for the September 7 episode of WWE Raw and the September 11 edition of WWE SmackDown.
The September 7 Raw was internally titled “Modern Warfare,” with the following writers credited for the show’s segments:
WWE Raw Writers:
The Usos and Jacob Fatu backstage segment: James Curtin, Michael Kirshenbaum, Ben Saccoccio and Jon Baeckstrom
Stephanie Vaquer and Becky Lynch backstage segment: Kristen Koedding
Adam Pearce, LA Knight and Solo Sikoa segment: Michael Kirshenbaum, Ben Saccoccio and Jon Baeckstrom
Penta backstage promo: Michael Kirshenbaum, Ben Saccoccio and Jon Baeckstrom
The 946 phone promo: Michael Kirshenbaum, Ben Saccoccio and Jon Baeckstrom
Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan segment: Kirsten Koedding
The Vision and Paul Heyman segment: Brian Parise
Big Cass backstage promo: Brian Parise
The producers for Raw’s matches and in-ring segments were:
WWE Raw Producers:
Otis vs. Austin Theory: Jamie Noble
The Miz, Kit Wilson and Matt Matthews segment: Shane Helms
Rey Mysterio vs. Ethan Page vs. Bron Breakker: Michael Hayes and Bobby Roode
Lyra Valkyria vs. Sol Ruca vs. Maxxine Dupri: Petey Williams
Joe Hendry vs. JD McDonagh: Shane Helms
Stephanie Vaquer vs. Liv Morgan: Jason Jordan
The Usos and Jacob Fatu main event segment: Michael Hayes and Bobby Roode
Meanwhile, the September 11 SmackDown from Mexico City carried the internal title “Mexico City Mayhem.”
WWE SmackDown Writers:
Nick Aldis, Chelsea Green and Tiffany Stratton segment: Devyn Prieto
Sami Zayn and Johnny Gargano backstage segment: Colin Clark
Nia Jax backstage interview: Sondra Lacey
Gunther, Nick Aldis, Finn Balor and Danhausen backstage segment: Cristian Scovell, with Shawn Daivari producing
CM Punk backstage interview: Colin Clark
Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Tatum Paxley and Fatal Influence backstage segment: Ioannis Filippides
Rey Fenix and Ricky Saints backstage segment: Eric Watts, with Chris Park producing
WWE SmackDown Producers:
Randy Orton promo: Shawn Daivari
Ricky Saints vs. Rey Fenix: Abyss
Nikki Bella vs. Paige: Jason Jordan
Trick Williams, Lil Yachty and Baron Corbin segment: Abyss
Chelsea Green vs. Nia Jax: Jason Jordan
Damian Priest and R-Truth vs. War Raiders: Kenny Dykstra
CM Punk vs. Sami Zayn: Bobby Roode and Shawn Daivari
One additional backstage detail concerns CM Punk’s interview on SmackDown. Punk’s “jerking it” jab directed at Sami Zayn was reportedly not listed in the show’s rundown, suggesting the line was not part of the material documented for the segment.