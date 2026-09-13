Backstage News On CM Punk’s Unscripted Sami Zayn Jab On WWE SmackDown

Details have emerged regarding the writers and producers responsible for the September 7 episode of WWE Raw and the September 11 edition of WWE SmackDown.

The September 7 Raw was internally titled “Modern Warfare,” with the following writers credited for the show’s segments:

WWE Raw Writers:

The Usos and Jacob Fatu backstage segment: James Curtin, Michael Kirshenbaum, Ben Saccoccio and Jon Baeckstrom

Stephanie Vaquer and Becky Lynch backstage segment: Kristen Koedding

Adam Pearce, LA Knight and Solo Sikoa segment: Michael Kirshenbaum, Ben Saccoccio and Jon Baeckstrom

Penta backstage promo: Michael Kirshenbaum, Ben Saccoccio and Jon Baeckstrom

The 946 phone promo: Michael Kirshenbaum, Ben Saccoccio and Jon Baeckstrom

Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan segment: Kirsten Koedding

The Vision and Paul Heyman segment: Brian Parise

Big Cass backstage promo: Brian Parise

The producers for Raw’s matches and in-ring segments were:

WWE Raw Producers:

Otis vs. Austin Theory: Jamie Noble

The Miz, Kit Wilson and Matt Matthews segment: Shane Helms

Rey Mysterio vs. Ethan Page vs. Bron Breakker: Michael Hayes and Bobby Roode

Lyra Valkyria vs. Sol Ruca vs. Maxxine Dupri: Petey Williams

Joe Hendry vs. JD McDonagh: Shane Helms

Stephanie Vaquer vs. Liv Morgan: Jason Jordan

The Usos and Jacob Fatu main event segment: Michael Hayes and Bobby Roode

Meanwhile, the September 11 SmackDown from Mexico City carried the internal title “Mexico City Mayhem.”

WWE SmackDown Writers:

Nick Aldis, Chelsea Green and Tiffany Stratton segment: Devyn Prieto

Sami Zayn and Johnny Gargano backstage segment: Colin Clark

Nia Jax backstage interview: Sondra Lacey

Gunther, Nick Aldis, Finn Balor and Danhausen backstage segment: Cristian Scovell, with Shawn Daivari producing

CM Punk backstage interview: Colin Clark

Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Tatum Paxley and Fatal Influence backstage segment: Ioannis Filippides

Rey Fenix and Ricky Saints backstage segment: Eric Watts, with Chris Park producing

WWE SmackDown Producers:

Randy Orton promo: Shawn Daivari

Ricky Saints vs. Rey Fenix: Abyss

Nikki Bella vs. Paige: Jason Jordan

Trick Williams, Lil Yachty and Baron Corbin segment: Abyss

Chelsea Green vs. Nia Jax: Jason Jordan

Damian Priest and R-Truth vs. War Raiders: Kenny Dykstra

CM Punk vs. Sami Zayn: Bobby Roode and Shawn Daivari

One additional backstage detail concerns CM Punk’s interview on SmackDown. Punk’s “jerking it” jab directed at Sami Zayn was reportedly not listed in the show’s rundown, suggesting the line was not part of the material documented for the segment.