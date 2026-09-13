Stephanie Vaquer Wins WWE Women’s World Championship At Live Event In Chile

Stephanie Vaquer received a championship homecoming at Saturday’s WWE live event in Santiago, Chile.

Vaquer captured the WWE Women’s World Championship for the second time on September 12, defeating Liv Morgan in front of her home-country fans with Becky Lynch serving as special guest referee.

The closing moments saw Morgan connect with Oblivion and seemingly have Vaquer beaten. Lynch counted to two before deliberately stopping the count and giving Morgan the middle finger.

The distraction gave Vaquer an opportunity to recover and take control. She connected with the SVB before following up with the Vaquer Inferno to secure the three-count and capture the championship in Chile.

The victory officially begins Vaquer’s second reign as WWE Women’s World Champion.

Morgan’s reign ends after 148 days. She successfully defended the championship twice during that run, including a victory over Vaquer on the September 7 episode of WWE Raw.

Just five days after that loss, Vaquer turned the tables on Morgan and reclaimed the title in Santiago, making her second championship victory an especially memorable one in front of her home-country crowd.