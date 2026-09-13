Update On Rey Mysterio’s WWE Retirement Plans

Rey Mysterio isn’t putting a timetable on when his legendary in-ring career will come to an end.

The 51-year-old WWE Hall of Famer currently divides his time between WWE and AAA, continuing to wrestle while also serving as AAA’s general manager. Mysterio most recently competed at AAA TripleMania 34 Night One on September 11, facing Omos in the main event.

Speaking with BANG Showbiz ahead of the match, Mysterio was asked whether he has a retirement timeline in mind. Rather than focusing on a specific date, Mysterio said his current schedule has allowed him to appreciate his career in a different way. “I think I’m loving the process right now of enjoying the moments as they come,” Mysterio said. “Before it was maybe a little bit more stressful because you were working constantly, four or five days a week. But now it’s been like — with the GM role in AAA, and then wrestling on RAW, I kind of vibe that program, I don’t mind it at all.”

Mysterio explained that balancing his wrestling commitments with his authority role in AAA has also given him an opportunity to continue learning while experiencing different sides of the business. “I enjoy it because I’m still on both sides of the spectrum and I’m learning as I’m growing still,” he continued. “So it’s really fun.”

When it comes to eventually hanging up his boots, Mysterio said he intends to let things develop naturally rather than setting a predetermined retirement date. “I think I’m just going to wing it and see where this road takes me because I’m really enjoying the moments right now that I’m living inside the ring, whether as a wrestler or as a GM.

Mysterio’s latest match took place during Night One of AAA TripleMania 34 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, where he lost to Omos in the main event.

While Mysterio has previously discussed potential ways he would like to conclude his career — including his long-held idea of having son Dominik Mysterio eventually retire him — there is currently no firm timetable for when that final match will take place.