Solo Sikoa, Seth Rollins And LA Knight Recreate Too Cool Dance At WWE Live Event

Solo Sikoa paid tribute to his father, Rikishi, alongside Seth Rollins and LA Knight during Saturday’s WWE live event in Santiago, Chile.

WWE held its latest live event in the Chilean capital on September 12, with the show producing several lighthearted moments that fans wouldn’t typically see on weekly television.

One of those moments featured Sikoa, Rollins and Knight recreating the signature dance made famous by Too Cool.

Rikishi famously performed the routine alongside Scotty 2 Hotty and Grandmaster Sexay during the popular group’s WWE run.

With Jey Uso’s entrance music playing inside the arena, Sikoa, Rollins and Knight broke into the Too Cool dance together in the ring, drawing a reaction from the Chilean crowd.

Jey eventually joined the trio, with the group transitioning from the throwback tribute into a round of “YEET” chants with the fans in attendance.

For Sikoa, the dance provided an opportunity to pay homage to his father while also giving the Santiago audience one of the unique interactions often associated with WWE’s non-televised live events.

The moment came during an eventful night for WWE in Chile, which also saw Stephanie Vaquer defeat Liv Morgan to capture the WWE Women’s World Championship for the second time in front of her home-country fans.