Ric Flair Denies WWE Return Rumors, Says He Remains Under Contract With AEW

Ric Flair has shut down speculation that he could be heading back to WWE, calling the rumors both false and disrespectful to AEW and Tony Khan.

Flair addressed the speculation in a post on X, making it clear that despite maintaining a friendship with WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque, he remains under contract with AEW.

“I Am Seeing All The Rumors Online About Me Being Back With @WWE. Number One, It Is Disrespectful. Number Two, It Is Not True,” he wrote.

Flair was also careful to separate the rumors from his relationship with Triple H, noting that the two continue to have mutual respect for one another. He also pointed to daughter Charlotte Flair’s position in WWE.

“I Have Always Been Friends With Hunter. Nothing Has Changed With Our Friendship. We Both Have Mutual Respect For Each Other,” Flair wrote. “My Daughter @MsCharlotteWWE Works For WWE, And I Cheer Her On In The Company.”

According to Flair, a WWE return isn’t possible because he remains contracted to AEW. The 16-time world champion also praised Khan for allowing him the freedom to pursue his various outside business interests.

“I Am Unable To Work For WWE, Because I Work For @AEW And @TonyKhan,” he wrote. “I Am Very Loyal To Him As He Allows Me The Freedom To Pursue All Of My Business Ventures And Opportunities Like @FlairSpirits, All Of My Signings, @WOOOOOEnergy, And @NASCAR.”

Flair closed by emphasizing that his relationship with Khan extends beyond business and asked for the WWE speculation to stop.

“Tony And I Are Personal Friends, And He Grew Up Watching Me. I Would Never Ever Disrespect Him,” Flair wrote. “Please Stop With The Online Rumors. I Am Happy Where I Am In My Life.”

AEW announced Flair’s multi-year agreement in November 2023, with the deal also involving Wooooo! Energy becoming the promotion’s exclusive energy drink. Flair had debuted for AEW the previous week as Khan’s surprise gift to Sting, with much of his initial run centered around Sting’s retirement tour leading into Revolution 2024.

Flair has appeared only sporadically for AEW since then. A July 2024 report claiming he had parted ways with the promotion proved incorrect, and he later appeared on Collision in May 2025 to pay tribute to Steve McMichael. He was also announced for Blood and Guts later that year alongside Ricky Steamboat but left the building before the broadcast due to a rotator cuff injury. Fightful reported in April that Flair remained under contract with AEW.

Flair’s relationship with WWE has been more complicated in recent years. In April, he publicly claimed WWE had banned him from WrestleMania 42 and accused the company of contributing to the collapse of a clothing arrangement with Roots of Fight. WWE did not publicly respond to those claims.

During that same period, Flair spoke highly of Khan, telling Ariel Helwani that the AEW President is one of the greatest people he has ever met while praising the opportunities and compensation he provides talent.

Flair also acknowledged that his relationship with Triple H isn’t what it once was, although he said he couldn’t be angry with Levesque. Flair credited Triple H with helping rebuild his confidence through Evolution following his departure from WCW and recognized the scrutiny Levesque faces in his current WWE role.

A two-time WWE Hall of Famer, Flair’s most recent WWE run began in 2012 and ended when he requested his release in 2021. He wrestled what was billed as his final match in 2022, teaming with then-son-in-law Andrade against Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal.

For now, Flair is making his position clear: despite his longstanding relationships with people in WWE, he remains with AEW and says he has no plans to disrespect Khan by entertaining rumors suggesting otherwise.