Backstage News From Stephanie Vaquer’s WWE Title Win In Chile

Stephanie Vaquer’s WWE Women’s World Championship victory in Chile could eventually be released in full for fans to watch.

Vaquer defeated Liv Morgan to capture the Women’s World Championship at Saturday night’s WWE live event in Santiago, Chile, with Becky Lynch serving as special guest referee.

According to F4WOnline, WWE filmed a mini-documentary chronicling Vaquer’s return to her home country. There has also been discussion within the company about potentially releasing her championship match against Morgan on the WWE Vault YouTube channel.

The title match was announced by Raw General Manager Adam Pearce on Friday, just days after Vaquer challenged Morgan for the championship on the September 7 episode of Raw. That match was disrupted by interference from The Judgment Day, setting the stage for the rematch in Santiago.

Vaquer ultimately defeated Morgan in Chile to begin her second reign as WWE Women’s World Champion.

Her first reign began at WrestlePalooza 2025, where Vaquer defeated IYO SKY to capture the vacant championship. Morgan later ended Vaquer’s run at WrestleMania 42 before “La Primera” regained the title in her home country on September 12.

The Santiago victory also marked a rare occurrence for WWE, as it was the company’s first championship change at a non-televised live event in 2,444 days.

While WWE has yet to officially announce a release of the match, the reported mini-documentary and discussions surrounding a potential WWE Vault upload could give fans a closer look at Vaquer’s historic homecoming and championship victory.