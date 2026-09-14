Missy Hyatt Is Auctioning Off One Of Her Breast Implants

“The First Lady of Professional Wrestling” Missy Hyatt is offering fans the chance to own one of the more unusual pieces of wrestling memorabilia imaginable.

Hyatt has announced that she is auctioning off one of her former breast implants, complete with a certificate of authenticity and her signature.

The longtime wrestling personality, who was famously dubbed “The Walking Riot” by Paul Heyman, revealed the unusual auction through a post on Facebook.

“Hey

I have a unique collectible up for auction. Have you ever wanted to hold the First Lady of Professional Wresting in your hands well here is your chance. I have one of my breast implants available for auction. It comes with a Certificate of authenticity signed by the doctor that took and made it to be a collectible. I will sign it. The bidding will start at $1500. Please send all bids in a DM. The bidding will end 9/20/26 at Noon”

According to Hyatt, bidding will begin at $1,500, with interested buyers instructed to submit their offers to her through direct message.

The auction is scheduled to close at noon on September 20, 2026.

Hyatt also stated that the implant comes with a certificate of authenticity signed by the doctor who removed it and prepared it as a collectible. She will personally sign the item as well.

It’s certainly not the usual piece of wrestling memorabilia, but for a fan looking for something truly unique from “The First Lady of Professional Wrestling,” Hyatt is now taking bids.