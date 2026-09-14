Early WWE RAW Spoilers For Tonight’s Episode In Mexico City

The road to WWE Money In The Bank 2026 continues tonight with a loaded edition of Raw from Mexico City.

WWE Raw airs live tonight at 8/7c on Netflix from Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico.

Ahead of the September 14 episode, the early internal spoiler rundown has surfaced, revealing the planned order for several of tonight’s major segments and matches.

According to the early lineup, WWE Hall of Famer and AAA General Manager Rey Mysterio is scheduled to open the show.

Two Money In The Bank qualifying matches are also planned, while Chad Gable will defend the Intercontinental Championship and Roman Reigns will put the World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Penta.

The early internal WWE Raw rundown is as follows:

Rey Mysterio opening segment

Money In The Bank Qualifying Match: Austin Theory vs. Big Cass vs. JeVon Evans

Intercontinental Championship Match: Chad Gable (c) vs. Dragon Lee

Women’s Money In The Bank Qualifying Match: Raquel Rodriguez vs. Kelani Jordan vs. Lola Vice

World Heavyweight Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Penta

New WWE Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer has also been advertised for tonight’s show and is expected to appear at some point during the broadcast.

As always with an early internal rundown, the lineup and segment order remain subject to change before or during the live broadcast.