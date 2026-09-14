Roman Reigns Lucha Mask Fuels Speculation

Roman Reigns could be getting into the lucha libre spirit ahead of tonight’s historic edition of WWE Raw in Mexico City.

Reigns is scheduled to defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Penta as Raw emanates from Mexico City for the first time in 15 years.

The championship match was set up through an eight-man tournament established by AAA General Manager Rey Mysterio, featuring luchadors representing Raw, SmackDown and AAA.

Penta ultimately emerged victorious from the tournament, earning the opportunity to challenge The OTC for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Ahead of tonight’s showdown, WWE Shop has started selling Roman Reigns lucha masks, with the merchandise arriving in time for WWE’s return to Mexico City.

The masks combine Reigns’ branding with the traditional lucha libre presentation closely associated with Mexican professional wrestling.

Whether the merchandise is simply a special release designed to commemorate the occasion or potentially offers a hint about Reigns’ presentation on Raw remains to be seen. WWE has not announced that Reigns himself will wear a lucha mask during the show.

Reigns and Penta will now meet with the World Heavyweight Championship on the line as WWE brings Raw back to Mexico City for the first time in more than a decade.