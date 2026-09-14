Rey Mysterio Says He’s “Down” For Another WWE World Championship Run

Rey Mysterio isn’t ruling out one more run as a world champion before his legendary career comes to an end.

During an interview with MuscleManMalcolm, the WWE Hall of Famer was asked about the possibility of capturing another world championship. At 51 years old, Mysterio believes he has demonstrated that he can still compete with whoever is put in front of him.

“You never know. Never say never. I think I’ve proven myself to still be able to compete, whoever they put in front of me,” Mysterio said to Muscle Man Malcolm. “So I’m down to have another title run. Just put it in front of me and I’ll take advantage of it. Trust me.”

It has been more than 15 years since Mysterio last held a WWE world championship.

He captured the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 22 in 2006, defeating Kurt Angle and Randy Orton in a Triple Threat Match. Mysterio held the championship until July of that year.

His other world title victory came on the July 25, 2011 episode of Raw, where he defeated The Miz to capture the vacant WWE Championship. His reign ended later that same night when John Cena defeated him for the title.

Mysterio was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2023 and currently divides his time between WWE and AAA, where he also serves as general manager.

The AAA role has recently placed Mysterio at the center of a developing storyline involving his son Dominik Mysterio and Omos across both nights of TripleMania 34.

On September 11, Mysterio faced Omos in the Night One main event at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. The stipulation called for Omos to be reinstated in AAA with a victory, while a loss would have resulted in him being banned from the promotion for life.

Dominik became involved at ringside during the closing stages, with the distraction contributing to Omos catching Mysterio with a big boot and chokeslam for the victory.

Omos continued his attack afterward, eventually putting Mysterio — while strapped to a stretcher — through the announce table.

Two nights later, Mysterio resurfaced at Arena CDMX wearing a neck brace and referee’s shirt during Dominik’s AAA Mega Championship defense against El Grande Americano.

With the original referee down and Dominik receiving assistance from JD McDonagh, Omos and Liv Morgan, El Grande Americano connected with a diving headbutt but initially had nobody available to make the count.

Mysterio then entered the ring and counted the three himself, costing his son the AAA Mega Championship.

The loss ended Dominik’s title reign after 367 days and four successful defenses, providing some immediate revenge for his role in what happened to his father two nights earlier.

Mysterio remains AAA General Manager following TripleMania, while Omos has been reinstated as a result of his Night One victory.

Despite wrestling for more than 35 years, Mysterio has recently indicated that he isn’t setting a firm timetable for retirement. And if WWE decides another world championship opportunity belongs in the final chapter of his career, Mysterio says he remains ready to take it.