Photo: Sheamus Spotted With WWE Star Ahead Of Reported Free Agency

Sheamus has resurfaced alongside longtime friend and rival Drew McIntyre as questions continue to surround his WWE future.

Sheamus, who now operates his social media accounts under his real name, S. Farrelly, posted a new photograph with McIntyre on X this week.

The two have a friendship stretching back to their early years in WWE and have shared the ring numerous times throughout their careers, both as opponents and allies.

The photograph comes at an interesting time for Sheamus, although there is currently no indication that his appearance with McIntyre has any connection to his WWE contract situation.

Fightful Select reported in July that WWE approached Sheamus with a restructured deal on reduced terms while he was recovering from shoulder surgery. Sheamus reportedly declined the offer and was expected to leave once his existing contract expired.

A subsequent update from Sean Ross Sapp on July 19 stated that Sheamus remained under WWE contract through October 1. It was unclear whether injury time had been added to his deal or why the expiration date was later than initially believed.

Unlike some of WWE’s other reported contract restructurings, the proposal made to Sheamus was not said to have been presented as an ultimatum. A senior figure within WWE also reportedly pushed internally for the company to retain him.

There have nevertheless been several signs suggesting Sheamus could be preparing for life away from WWE.

WWE moved him to the alumni section of its website, while Sheamus removed WWE references from his social media profiles and changed their names to S. Farrelly. On July 10, he also posted a farewell-style message referencing numerous memorable matches from his WWE career.

Speaking with Adam Glyn later that month, Sheamus said circumstances had arisen that he couldn’t discuss. He also confirmed that he intends to wrestle under the name S. Farrelly wherever his career takes him next.

Despite those developments, neither Sheamus nor WWE has officially announced his departure.

Sheamus hasn’t wrestled since the November 17, 2025 episode of Raw, when he teamed with John Cena and Rey Mysterio against Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor and JD McDonagh. He underwent shoulder surgery the following month and also dealt with a head injury suffered in the gym during his rehabilitation.

His former Bar tag team partner Claudio Castagnoli has confirmed that the two have trained together during Sheamus’ time away from the ring, but declined to speculate about whether his former partner could eventually join AEW. Another report indicated that someone close to Sheamus believed he would be open to an AEW opportunity, although there has been no confirmation of an offer or negotiations.

Sheamus signed with WWE in late 2006 before reaching the main roster in 2009. During his lengthy tenure, he became a three-time WWE Champion and one-time World Heavyweight Champion while also winning the Royal Rumble, King of the Ring and Money in the Bank.

The Intercontinental Championship remains the one title he needs to complete WWE’s Grand Slam.

With Sheamus reportedly set to become a free agent on October 1, speculation surrounding his next move is likely to continue. For now, however, his reunion with McIntyre appears to be exactly what it looks like — two longtime friends spending some time together.