Omos Has Some Blunt Hygiene Advice For Wrestling Fans

Omos has offered wrestling fans a four-step guide to improving their personal hygiene, beginning with one particularly straightforward piece of advice.

During an interview with Adrian Hernandez, the WWE and AAA star was asked what hygiene tips he would give professional wrestling fans.

For Omos, everything begins with properly washing.

“I’m going to be honest. First things first, start with washing your ass. All the other stuff doesn’t work if you don’t wash your ass and you have proper hygiene. I am an African net sponge kind of guy. You want something abrasive to get the dead skin off your body. You want to be well cleansed after. I wash my feet. I wash everything, brother. I shower twice a day, the whole nine yards. The whole—like, I am a stickler for hygiene. So that’s the first things first, is make sure you’re washing your ass.

“Second thing is get your ass a freaking deodorant. 24 hours, preferably. It’s called the clinical ones. They last 24 hours. I hate to call them out ’cause they didn’t pay me no money, and I like money. Mitchum is a pretty good brand.

“Third phase, before the fragrance, is the lotion. Not just lotion. Lotion—copious amounts of lotion that coat your skin, that has vitamin E in oil in it. So that way your skin stays hydrated and feels good.

“Then, last but not least, step four: the fragrance.”

Omos’ routine therefore consists of washing thoroughly, applying deodorant, moisturizing and finally adding a fragrance.

The comments come amid a prominent stretch for Omos across WWE and AAA. He most recently competed in the main event of AAA TripleMania 34 Night One on September 11, where he defeated WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio.