New Details On Bayley’s Next Lodestone Training Camp

According to Fightful Select, the next session of the Lodestone training camp, organized by WWE star Bayley, is scheduled to take place next week. Private invitations have been sent to some camp alumni, informing them of this update. Additionally, it has been reported that ROH Women’s World Champion Athena will participate in the camp.

Sources indicate that the camp is expected to take place in two cities in Texas. Many of the invited talents will also appear on MetroPlex Wrestling’s show next week. Athena is the owner and promoter of MetroPlex Wrestling. Details regarding the specific talents invited have not yet been announced, and Bayley has not publicly confirmed the camp.

The most recent session of the training camp took place during WrestleMania 42 week, with notable appearances by Becky Lynch, CM Punk, and Rey Mysterio, who were present to assist.