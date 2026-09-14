Backstage News On Sami Zayn’s WWE Championship Victory Over CM Punk

WWE reportedly has a larger storyline in mind following Sami Zayn’s surprising Undisputed WWE Championship victory over CM Punk.

Zayn defeated Punk on the September 11 episode of WWE SmackDown to regain the championship, ending Punk’s title reign after 67 days.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com said he was told the title change is part of a storyline that should make more sense once WWE reveals where it is heading.

“With the Sami Zayn thing, the basic gist was—they have a storyline that will make sense when you look back on it, is what I was told. And when it’s all said and done, this will all make sense. There were certainly people who were against it, but they did it and that was that.”

Meltzer’s comments also indicate there were people who opposed the decision to have Zayn defeat Punk, although WWE ultimately moved forward with the title change.

The victory began Zayn’s second WWE Championship reign of 2026. His first lasted nine days before Punk defeated him for the title on the July 6 episode of Raw.

If the championship picture remains unchanged, Zayn is currently positioned for a major reunion with former Bloodline ally Roman Reigns.

Zayn and World Heavyweight Champion Reigns are scheduled to meet in a Champion vs. Champion match at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, November 7.

With WWE reportedly viewing Zayn’s latest title victory as part of a broader storyline, the coming weeks could provide more context behind the decision to end Punk’s reign on SmackDown.