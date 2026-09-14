Je’Von Evans Points Out Wild Stat He Shares With Brock Lesnar

Je’Von Evans believes there is still some unfinished business between himself and Oba Femi.

During a recent interview with WrestleRant, Evans reflected on his history with Femi and was asked whether he would like another opportunity to face his former NXT rival now that he has reached WWE’s main roster.

Evans admitted that one fact continues to bother him — he has never officially defeated Femi in a singles match. “I feel like that is a match that I do need because I just haven’t beat him one-on-one, and I haven’t got the opportunity to run it back,” Evans said.

The 22-year-old then highlighted an unusual statistic from their previous encounters, placing himself alongside Brock Lesnar as the only two wrestlers he says have kept Femi’s shoulders down for longer than a three-count. “Let’s be real, okay? A lot of people don’t know this, but there’s only two people that have pinned Oba longer than three seconds,” Evans said. “Brock Lesnar and Je’Von Evans.”

Those visual falls didn’t translate into official victories, however. Evans noted that outside circumstances prevented him from getting the decision during their previous encounters, including referee involvement at Heatwave. “It’s crazy to think about,” he said. “Every time I pinned him, either the ref got involved, like at Heatwave, or somebody got involved.”

For Evans, those moments provide enough reason to eventually revisit the rivalry and find out whether he can finally score an official one-on-one victory over Femi.

He joked that arranging another encounter shouldn’t be too difficult. “Everybody knows, man, that I got his phone number,” Evans joked. “So eventually we can run it back and see what happens.”

Evans and Femi crossed paths several times during their respective runs in NXT, establishing a rivalry that Evans clearly doesn’t consider finished.

Now that Evans has moved to WWE’s main roster, he is hoping their careers eventually intersect again — this time with the opportunity to settle the score one-on-one.