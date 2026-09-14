Layla Shuts Down Claim She Has Repeatedly Turned Down WWE Return Offers

Former WWE star Layla has pushed back against claims that she has repeatedly rejected opportunities to return to the company.

The discussion began on social media after a fan argued that WWE hasn’t properly acknowledged Layla’s accomplishments. Others responded by claiming WWE had approached her about returning on several occasions and that she had repeatedly declined.

Layla directly disputed that version of events.

“No that’s not true and not what I said,” she wrote. “I left in 2015 after I had signed a new contract and in 2021 I was pregnant! Please don’t be so bold when you actually don’t know the facts!”

Layla then reiterated the one WWE comeback scenario she has consistently expressed interest in — reuniting with Michelle McCool as LayCool.

“I do believe some fans would love to see Me back, definitely for a LayCool Reunion, am I wrong?” she wrote.

Her explanation is consistent with comments she has made in recent interviews.

Layla left WWE in July 2015 despite having signed a new contract not long beforehand. Speaking with SportShadow earlier this year, she explained that her retirement wasn’t something she had meticulously planned. After nine years with WWE, she simply reached the realization that she no longer wanted to continue.

Her reference to 2021 concerns a pregnancy she had not publicly disclosed at the time.

Speaking with Chris Van Vliet in June, Layla recalled WWE inviting her to participate in several things over the years, although she couldn’t remember every specific invitation. The most recent one she remembered came in 2021 and involved something along the lines of the Women’s Royal Rumble or Evolution.

Layla said she declined because she was pregnant and hadn’t told anyone.

When it comes to a potential future return, Layla’s position has remained relatively consistent.

She told the No Name Wrestling Podcast in late 2024 that she was more receptive to the idea of returning than she had previously been, but identified a LayCool reunion with McCool as the scenario that interested her.

Layla reiterated that position to SportShadow in May and later told Van Vliet that she isn’t interested in another full-time run because she doesn’t want to diminish what she accomplished during her original career. However, she said it would be difficult to reject a LayCool reunion if WWE ever offered one, while a one-off appearance on an anniversary show is something she would likely consider.

Layla entered WWE after winning the 2006 Diva Search and initially appeared on ECW as part of Extreme Exposé alongside Kelly Kelly and Brooke Adams.

After later managing William Regal on Raw, she returned to SmackDown and formed LayCool with McCool in 2009.

Layla captured the WWE Women’s Championship in May 2010, becoming the first British woman and first Diva Search winner to hold the title. She was also the championship’s final holder before WWE retired it later that year.

She later captured the Divas Championship in April 2012 after returning from approximately a year on the sidelines with a knee injury, holding the title until September.

LayCool’s original run ended following McCool’s retirement in 2011. McCool has subsequently made occasional WWE appearances, while Layla hasn’t wrestled since leaving the company in 2015.

At 49, Layla isn’t looking for another full-time wrestling run. But when it comes to seeing LayCool together one more time, she is making it clear that the door remains open.