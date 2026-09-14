The Rock Is Now At His Lowest Weight Since High School

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has undergone another significant physical transformation, dropping approximately 50 pounds for his latest movie role.

The WWE legend revealed on Instagram that he currently weighs 235 pounds, which he said is his lowest weight since high school.

Johnson, 54, made the transformation for his upcoming film “Lizard Music,” in which he portrays a 70-year-old man.

After years of maintaining the massive physique that became synonymous with his wrestling and Hollywood careers, Johnson said he is enjoying how he feels at his current size. “At this current weight and body composition, I’ve never felt better,” Johnson wrote. “Strength, endurance, cardiovascular, metabolic health, inflammation, joints, insulin sensitivity, stress hormones, immune function, incredible pumps etc.”

Johnson explained that he weighed approximately 282 pounds when he began filming “The Smashing Machine” and remained around that weight while working on the live-action “Moana.”

With Lizard Music requiring a dramatically different appearance, Johnson spent approximately a year gradually reducing his weight.

Rather than attempting to make the change quickly, he said his priority was approaching the transformation in a measured way. “I wanted to take my time, drop the weight in a smart, wise and healthy way – nothing extreme,” Johnson wrote.

The Rock also credited significant dietary changes with helping him reach his new weight, particularly altering his carbohydrate intake and eliminating refined sugars. “I also focus on partitioning my carbs strictly around my training and tapering off from there. What’s also made a HUGE impact in my progress was completely cutting out all refined sugars. For an athlete who was constantly battling a calorie surplus this move was transformative.”

Johnson said he is enjoying maintaining his current weight and feels better than ever, although he could eventually look to add approximately five pounds.

His physical transformation comes amid continued speculation about whether The Rock could become involved with WWE’s road to WrestleMania 43 in Saudi Arabia.

WWE President Nick Khan recently confirmed that key creative discussions for WrestleMania are already underway. However, Johnson’s expected filming commitments for the final “Fast & Furious” movie could complicate the possibility of another in-ring appearance.

The Rock hasn’t wrestled since WrestleMania 40 in 2024, where he teamed with Roman Reigns to defeat Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on Night One.

Johnson nevertheless remains directly connected to WWE through his position on the TKO Board of Directors, leaving questions about a potential WrestleMania 43 appearance likely to continue as the event approaches.