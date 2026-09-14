AEW Star Has Blunt Response To Criticism Over Ilja Dragunov

Kyle Fletcher has responded to criticism over his reaction to reports that Ilja Dragunov is expected to join AEW.

Fightful Select reported this week that Dragunov is set to sign with AEW following his WWE departure, although a contract has not yet been signed. The remaining delay is reportedly related to administrative and immigration matters rather than negotiations.

Reacting to the report on X, Fletcher expressed his excitement with a brief message: “I LOVE J AEW”

One fan criticized Fletcher’s response, arguing that AEW wrestlers should spend more time publicly supporting talent already on the company’s roster rather than reacting enthusiastically whenever a former WWE star is linked with the promotion.

The fan wrote: “See, this right here is what’s sad. AEW has an entire roster of men and women that the talent can be gassing up, but they choose to froth at the mouth over the newest WWE departure instead. We had MJF tweeting about the New Day, now Kyle Fletcher is tweeting about Ilja Dragunov.”

Fletcher responded directly, explaining that his excitement had little to do with Dragunov being a former WWE talent. Instead, he pointed to their personal history and the possibility of getting to wrestle an old friend again. “So what? I love professional wrestling and am excited at the prospect of wrestling one of my friends I haven’t seen in years. Someone who has been underappreciated for years, will finally have the chance to spread his wings and create the professional wrestling he loves.

Let people be excited and live with a childlike sense of wonder without feeling the need to poopoo all over it, Colin.”

Dragunov left WWE in August after his contract expired and elected not to sign a new deal. He has remained a free agent since his departure.

While AEW has not announced Dragunov’s signing, the latest reporting indicates that the promotion has been his expected destination for some time, barring something unforeseen.

If the move is completed, Fletcher has already made it clear that he would welcome the opportunity to share the ring with Dragunov again.