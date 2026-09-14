Wrestling Announcer Signs NJPW Contract Extension, Reveals AEW Plans

Walker Stewart is staying with New Japan Pro Wrestling while expanding his presence in AEW.

The play-by-play commentator announced that he has signed a contract extension with NJPW, where he will continue working a full-time schedule. Stewart will also remain involved with STARDOM while making select appearances for AEW.

His announcement follows a recent appearance behind the commentary desk on AEW Collision, which prompted speculation about whether Stewart’s role with the company could become more regular.

Stewart confirmed that several additional AEW dates are already scheduled for the remainder of 2026, with more appearances expected on a per-appearance basis in 2027. “I’m happy to announce that I’ve signed an extension of my contract with NJPW! I’ve been very lucky to watch NJPW continue to grow and improve upon itself year after year since my debut with the company in 2023, and I am very lucky to continue my journey waving the lionmark banner,” Stewart wrote.

He then confirmed that his relationship with AEW will continue. “If you’re a fan of American wrestling, I’m also happy to report that I will be making limited appearances with All Elite Wrestling, with a few appearances confirmed for the rest of 2026 and more to come in 2027.”

Despite adding AEW dates to his schedule, Stewart made it clear that his work in Japanese wrestling remains his primary commitment. “My Japanese schedule will remain full-time, as I still feel there is so much left for me to be a part of in the world of Japanese wrestling,” Stewart wrote.

Stewart also expressed enthusiasm about having the opportunity to work across different wrestling audiences and potentially introduce fans of one promotion to the others. “But this newfound opportunity to contribute (on occasion) to the finest western wrestling organization – it’s a fantastic feeling to know I’ll be in service to fans of every style. I hope to bridge gaps between fans of one organization to invest in all three, and more.”

He closed his announcement by thanking NJPW, STARDOM and AEW for allowing the arrangement to take place. “I’m very grateful to both NJPW, STARDOM and AEW for allowing these partnerships. Proud to re-sign with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, to continue my work with STARDOM, and to make good on a limited schedule with All Elite Wrestling.”

Stewart has been part of NJPW’s English-language commentary team since 2023. His new agreement ensures that role will continue while giving him the flexibility to make occasional appearances for AEW moving forward.